Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$51.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EIF. TD Securities raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.20.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$45.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$44.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.72. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$34.85 and a 52-week high of C$47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

