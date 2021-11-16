F-star Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.76) Per Share (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.22). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of FSTX opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.62. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

