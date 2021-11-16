F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Down 8.9% After Analyst Downgrade

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s stock price dropped 8.9% on Monday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. F45 Training traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 7,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 473,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

FXLV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

