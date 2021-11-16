Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of FTHM opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $368.86 million, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08. Fathom has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fathom will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $98,802.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $63,760.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,059 shares of company stock worth $1,205,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 789.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 18.3% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 1,323.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 41.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

