Fear Market Cap Hits $8.74 Million (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Fear coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00002253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and $6.22 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fear has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00048626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00222279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010402 BTC.

About Fear

FEAR is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

