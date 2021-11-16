Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $56.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Federal Signal traded as high as $48.64 and last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.07.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FSS. DA Davidson raised their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

