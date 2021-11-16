FIGS, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on November 23rd (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS’s (NYSE:FIGS) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, November 23rd. FIGS had issued 26,386,363 shares in its public offering on May 27th. The total size of the offering was $580,499,986 based on an initial share price of $22.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.26. FIGS has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. Research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FIGS by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in FIGS by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

