Financial Comparison: OLO (NYSE:OLO) & Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)

OLO (NYSE:OLO) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OLO and Logiq, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 1 6 0 2.86 Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

OLO currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.87%. Given OLO’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OLO is more favorable than Logiq.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OLO and Logiq’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $98.42 million 43.27 $3.06 million N/A N/A Logiq $37.91 million 1.53 -$14.51 million ($1.29) -1.96

OLO has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -30.84% -2.48% -2.01% Logiq -63.60% -75.67% -57.97%

Summary

OLO beats Logiq on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLO

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform. The AppLogiq segment is a platform-as-a-service enables small and medium sized businesses to create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. AppLogiq empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 16, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

