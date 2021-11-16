Financial Survey: Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) vs. Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources -30.67% -14.53% -9.86% Coeur Mining -1.02% 3.82% 1.88%

This table compares Excellon Resources and Coeur Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $26.20 million 1.87 -$16.02 million ($0.37) -4.00 Coeur Mining $785.46 million 2.29 $25.63 million ($0.02) -350.50

Coeur Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excellon Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Excellon Resources and Coeur Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Coeur Mining 0 2 2 0 2.50

Coeur Mining has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.14%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Excellon Resources on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

