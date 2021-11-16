First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.87 Million

Brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce sales of $28.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.60 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $29.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $113.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.90 million to $113.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $116.10 million, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $117.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBIZ. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $260.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

