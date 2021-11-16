First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

FCF has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

NYSE FCF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. 323,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,534. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

