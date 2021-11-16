First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,023,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

NYSE:LOW opened at $234.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $239.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

