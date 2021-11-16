First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.18 Million

Brokerages expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will announce sales of $8.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.04 million and the highest is $8.32 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $7.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $31.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $31.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.92 million, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $34.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 64.14% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 409,798 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 294,608 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCRD stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $143.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

