First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 3,195 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 97.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 122,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 531,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 92,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 68,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.10. 1,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,507. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $27.14.

