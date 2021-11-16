First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Short Interest Update

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 1,014.3% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First High-School Education Group during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in First High-School Education Group by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First High-School Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHS opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36. First High-School Education Group has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $9.90.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of First High-School Education Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

