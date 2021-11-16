First National Bank of South Miami Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after buying an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after buying an additional 813,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.41.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $158.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $287.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

