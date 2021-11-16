First National Bank of South Miami Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Netflix were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $77,504,021. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $679.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $629.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.67. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $475.84 and a one year high of $690.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $300.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

