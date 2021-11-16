First National Bank of South Miami Has $1.18 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.