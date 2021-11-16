First National Bank of South Miami Sells 565 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Chevron were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Amundi bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $116.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $116.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.