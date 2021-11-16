First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $222.71

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $222.71 and last traded at $222.44, with a volume of 10360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $219.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,255,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 138.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 7.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1,500.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

