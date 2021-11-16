First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 18,713 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $145.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.28 and a 52-week high of $145.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

