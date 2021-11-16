First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,738 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.36. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $88.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

