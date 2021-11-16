First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of NETGEAR worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTGR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth $849,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NETGEAR by 523.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $26,725.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,971 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BWS Financial lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.16. The company has a market cap of $856.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.73.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

