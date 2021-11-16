First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 32.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 30,678 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 29,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $937,000.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.