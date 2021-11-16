First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.04 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,654 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Douglas Emmett worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

