First Trust Advisors LP Sells 17,001 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,001 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after buying an additional 26,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 107,959 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 281,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

