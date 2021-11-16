First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,397 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. ING Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.