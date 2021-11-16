First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Up 233.9% in October

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 233.9% from the October 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FGM opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $47.82 and a 12 month high of $60.82.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.
