First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Up 233.9% in October

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 233.9% from the October 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FGM opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $47.82 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

Get First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGM. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $674,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,955,000.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.