First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 1,437.5% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ FNY opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $57.72 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 507.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 102,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 85,388 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $6,301,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 15.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,734,000 after buying an additional 63,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $2,514,000.

