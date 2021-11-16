First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the October 14th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSZ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000.

Get First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:FSZ traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $71.57. 372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,231. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average is $68.40. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.