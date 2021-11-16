FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE FE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,490,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,074. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 61,286 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 112,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 535,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 131,728 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,338,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,694,000 after purchasing an additional 627,417 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.