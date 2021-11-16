Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,014 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,691,000 after acquiring an additional 155,057 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132,800.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

QEFA stock opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.40. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $67.16 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

