Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 420,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 82,711 shares during the period.

Shares of NANR stock opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.53.

