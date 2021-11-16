Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 30,183 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,183 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 576.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 54,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ACWF opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.