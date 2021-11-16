FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.72 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.72.

FLIDY stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

