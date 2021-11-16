Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSM. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.45.

NYSE FSM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. 7,698,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,423. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 781.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

