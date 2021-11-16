Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Pi Financial

Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.06.

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$4.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.36.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

