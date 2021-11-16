Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,060,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $27,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 172.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLCB opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38.

