Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth $148,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth $219,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth $249,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 77.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

