Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at TD Securities

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cormark reissued a buy rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.29.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$12.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$4.47 and a 52-week high of C$13.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 86.48%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

