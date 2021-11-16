Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.60. 18,920,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,331,969. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,297,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after buying an additional 8,496,718 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $296,869,000 after buying an additional 7,069,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

