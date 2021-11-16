FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $8.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 30.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

