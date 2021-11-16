Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research firms have commented on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE FMS opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

