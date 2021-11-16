FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE FREY traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,916,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,157. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $13.80.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FREY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Pareto Securities started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FREYR Battery stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 207,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of FREYR Battery at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.