FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) Short Interest Down 94.1% in October

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the October 14th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $17,265,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,640,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,640,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,640,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,231,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after buying an additional 707,858 shares during the period. 41.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTPA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

