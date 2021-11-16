Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 2,895 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,199,000 after buying an additional 484,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,229,000 after buying an additional 339,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after buying an additional 272,953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,327,000 after buying an additional 253,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 109,865 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81.

