Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.48 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average of $71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

