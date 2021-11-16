Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,358 shares in the company, valued at $29,136,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,845 shares of company stock worth $155,980,140 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $699.24.

REGN stock opened at $647.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $607.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

