Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 24,879 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 133,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $401.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.02. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $414.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.