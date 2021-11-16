Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 544 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 347.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

